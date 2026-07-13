Samsung Electronics to advance start of chip factory in Yongin to 2029

Samsung shares ‌have skyrocketed to record highs this year and are up 62% since January, outperforming the wider South Korean market's 34% gain and delighting shareholders. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics said on Monday it aims to bring forward the start of operations of its chip fabrication site in the city of Yongin, ⁠south ​of Seoul, to 2029 from 2030-2031, as it seeks to keep up with surging demand for memory chips ​used ​in AI infrastructure.

Last month, ⁠both Samsung and its South Korean rival SK ‌Hynix announced pledges to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in expanding production capacity at home, after President Lee Jae Myung called for measures to narrow regional economic ⁠divides.

Under the ⁠plan, the government hopes South Korea can double its ⁠memory-chip ‌production capacity within ​five years by speeding up ‌the construction of fabs by Samsung and SK Hynix ‌in Yongin, and ​building a ​new ​chip cluster in Gwangju city.