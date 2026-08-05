Samsung Electronics launches next-generation AI memory technology

Samsung Electronics introduced a new generation of artificial intelligence memory technology on Tuesday, seeking to reinforce its chipmaking lead in the booming AI market.

The world’s largest memory chip manufacturer chose this year’s Future of ⁠Memory and ​Storage (FMS) conference in Santa Clara, California, to introduce its V10 Bonding V-NAND, or BV-NAND, prototype. The chip features more than 400 layers and a new wafer-bonding architecture to increase storage density and boost performance.

As AI workloads have expanded ​beyond training ​large language models to the process of ⁠generating answers to user queries, demand for high-capacity NAND memory has increased. NAND flash memory is used to store data ‌such as photos, videos and applications in devices including smartphones.