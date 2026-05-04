Samsung Electronics appoints new TV chief amid mounting competition

Samsung introduced its massive 130 inch ultra-slim Micro RGB TV at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, ahead of CES 2026. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Electronics , the world’s No. 1 TV maker,has replaced its TV head for the first time in more than two years, as it faces mounting competition from Chinese rivals at home and abroad.

Samsung ⁠said ​in a statement on Monday that it has appointed Lee Won-jin, who was previously head of the Global Marketing Office, as the new ​head ​of its Visual Display ⁠Business, succeeding Yong Seok-woo, who will serve as an adviser.

Samsung usually carries out ‌its annual management reshuffle around December, and the company did not disclose the reason for the replacement.

A Samsung Electronics official told Reuters the new leader is expected to bring a fresh perspective and the change ⁠needed for the ⁠TV business, which is facing intensifying market competition.