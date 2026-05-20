Samsung Elec set to face major strike on Thursday after union talks collapse

Samsung Electronics said in a statement that the union had insisted on "unacceptable demands" that included the size of bonuses for loss-making units. (Image: Reuters)

Samsung Electronics’ union plans for 48,000 workers to walk off the job on Thursday after efforts to clinch a deal on bonus payments fell through, ⁠threatening ​the health of South Korea’s economy and the global supply of semiconductors.

Union leader Choi Seung-ho said that the 18-day strike would go ahead as management had not come round on one remaining sticking point in talks mediated by the government.

“I ​want to ​make clear that we had accepted the ⁠final proposal presented by government mediator,” he told reporters.

“We express deep regret and feel disappointed but the union plans to go ‌ahead with the strike according to the law,” Choi said.