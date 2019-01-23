Samsung Display announces world’s first 15.6-inch UHD OLED display for laptops

Samsung Display on Wednesday announced that it has successfully developed the world’s first 15.6-inch UHD OLED display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels for laptops. The company stated that it will begin mass production for the same in mid-February.

The company has stated that panels are thinner and much more power efficient compared to other LCD displays. They will be around $50 (approximately Rs 3,500) to $60 (approximately Rs 4,200) more expensive than normal LCD displays. The company stated that market observers expect growing demand for laptops using UHD OLED panels in 2019.

This new UHD OLED panel will have a high resolution, low blue light and a wide viewing angle, which according to the company will help them in targetting the premium segment of displays. It also comes with DisplayHDR True Black specification certification from VESA.

Samsung has stated that this 15.6-inch UHD OLED panel comes with a 1.7-times higher colour volume compared to LCD panels of similar size. This allows the display to show 3.4 million colours and the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The panel has full HDR compatibility and features brightness levels ranging from 0.0005 to 600 nits. It has a dynamic contrast ratio of 120,000:1, which allows them to show deeper blacks and brighter whites.

With this new display for laptops, Samsung Display aims to expand its business from the smartphone market to the IT market. The company states that it plans to get closer to consumers by introducing a wider variety of features for a greater number of market applications.