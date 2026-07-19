Samsung cuts US jobs, offers relocations ahead of HQ move

Samsung Electronics has cut jobs at its U.S. display, phone and other consumer electronics operations — affecting workers mainly in New Jersey and Texas, according to documents and two people familiar with the matter.

The South Korean tech giant said on Sunday in a statement to Reuters that 739 roles in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, have been affected by plans by Samsung Electronics America (SEA) — which is focused on consumer electronics and does not include chips — to move its headquarters to Texas.

A majority of people affected have received relocation offers, but others were let go, ⁠it added ​without elaborating.

At SEA’s Plano, Texas office, some 100 workers including staff in its mobile division, have been let go, according to one person who said they were among the employees laid off. Sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.