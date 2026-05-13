Samsung could unveil Galaxy Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked event in July

The glasses are expected to look similar to regular eyewear, based on early prototype leaks, with subtle additions like a camera embedded into the frame. (Image: X/OnLeaks)

Samsung could finally unveil its long-rumoured smart glasses at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, according to a report from South Korea. The wearable device, expected to launch under the Galaxy Glasses branding, may make its first official appearance during Samsung’s upcoming product showcase in London on July 22.

The report from Seoul Economic Daily suggests the event will serve as Samsung’s major mid-year hardware launch, where the company is also expected to introduce the next generation of foldable smartphones and smartwatches.

Samsung confirmed earlier this year that it planned to enter the smart glasses market in 2026, but the company has so far remained quiet about launch timelines and product details. The latest report indicates that the unveiling could happen sooner than expected as competition in the wearable AI space intensifies.