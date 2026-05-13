Samsung could unveil Galaxy Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked event in July

Samsung could finally unveil its long-rumoured smart glasses at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, according to a report from South Korea. The wearable device, expected to launch under the Galaxy Glasses branding, may make its first official appearance during Samsung’s upcoming product showcase in London on July 22.
The report from Seoul Economic Daily suggests the event will serve as Samsung’s major mid-year hardware launch, where the company is also expected to introduce the next generation of foldable smartphones and smartwatches.
Samsung confirmed earlier this year that it planned to enter the smart glasses market in 2026, but the company has so far remained quiet about launch timelines and product details. The latest report indicates that the unveiling could happen sooner than expected as competition in the wearable AI space intensifies.
While Meta currently holds the top spot in the smart glasses segment with its collaboration with Ray-Ban smart glasses, other large tech companies are already developing their own competing products. Samsung will likely release one such product, which will feature strong AI and connectivity capabilities.
Reports suggest Samsung is developing multiple smart glasses models. One of those variants may reportedly arrive without a built-in display, focusing instead on audio, voice controls, cameras, and AI-powered assistance. That simpler version is believed to be the device Samsung could preview during the July launch event.
The Galaxy Unpacked showcase is also expected to feature Samsung’s next-generation foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. This year, Samsung may also expand its foldable lineup with a new “Wide” model, reportedly called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, which could offer a larger display and redesigned form factor. In addition, the company is likely to announce the Galaxy Watch 9 series during the event.