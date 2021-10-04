Samsung could bring virtual RAM support to more mid-range, flagship phones

Samsung’s implementation of the expandable virtual RAM feature was showcased with the brand’s Galaxy A52s that launched last month. Named ‘RAM Plus’, the feature allots some of your phone’s unused storage space as virtual RAM which can be used to slightly improve performance when you’re using many apps at once.

A report by SamMobile suggests that the RAM Plus feature also made its way to the older Galaxy A52 with a new software update. The report also suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also gets the feature with a new update. Note that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 did not launch with RAM Plus.

This suggests that Samsung is bringing the performance-enhancing feature to its lineup of older mid-range and flagship phones as well. This is still not confirmed and there is no list of devices that will support the feature, but the addition would be nice nevertheless.

A report by Gizmochina also says that Samsung’s One UI 4.0 beta, which is based on Android 12 doesn’t bring the RAM Plus feature to phones like the Galaxy S21 series. However, it could be a possibility when the stable updates start rolling out. Right now, Samsung users can check if they have received the feature on their phone via an update by navigating to Settings/ Battery and device care/ Memory.

Samsung’s RAM plus feature is not the best implementation of the feature in our view, as it doesn’t allow users to turn the feature off. Moreover, there is no option to adjust how much virtual RAM you want to set up, something you can reportedly do on some newer Realme phones. Samsung could, however, add these bits later on.