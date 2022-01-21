Samsung confirms Unpacked 2022 event in February, hints at Note-series addition

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series is almost here, and the brand has now officially confirmed that we will be seeing an Unpacked 2022 event next month in February. However, there is still no date for the same, although rumours suggest it could be February 8. Samsung did however, release a small trailer video of what to expect at the event. Check it out below.

The Galaxy S22 series, Samsung’s next line of flagship phones for 2022 is expected to be the main highlight of the event, but we may see more launches in the form of wearables or accessories as well. The S22 series this year is expected to comprise the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Interestingly, it now seems that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could in fact be branded as a Note-series device, something leaks had hinted at last year.

Samsung President TM Roh recently wrote in a new post about the upcoming event and hinted at the Galaxy S22 series featuring a device similar to the Note series.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” Roh wrote.

“We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love,” he added.

Leaks have suggested for while that the S22 Ultra may be called an S22 Note instead, featuring not only support for the S-Pen but also an integrated slot for the stylus. This is something only the Note series featured so far. While no specifications have been officially revealed, all phones in the series are expected to feature the brand’s new Exynos 2200 chipset, although we may see the device launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in select regions like the US.