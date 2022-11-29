Samsung confirms the launch of the Galaxy S23 series in February

Samsung typically launches its flagship S series of smartphones in the first quarter of every year. The company has now confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones will be showcased in February 2023, at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

The company has officially stated to a Korean publication that the next generation flagship S23 series of smartphones will be announced in February 2023, at an unpacked event in the US. As far as the Indian announcement is concerned, the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are likely to showcase here on the same day.

What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series?

As per the leaks and speculations, it is almost confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will consist of at least three models — the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

All three variants of the Galaxy S23 are likely to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While the Galaxy S23 will be a compact flagship, the Galaxy S23 Plus will be a regular-sized device. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be a premium flagship device with features like 100x zoom capability, an integrated S-Pen, and a curved 120Hz 2K AMOLED display.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus are likely to get a redesigned camera bump at the back, similar to the one on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Both models will have a triple camera setup with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a wide-angle lens.

Coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the smartphone will have a quad-camera setup at the back with a telephoto lens, periscope zoom lens, ultra-wide angle lens, and a wide-angle lens. All three variants are expected to feature a new and improved ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of software experience, these smartphones will ship with Android 13 with custom OneUI 5 skin on top. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are expected to cost similar to the Galaxy S22 lineup.