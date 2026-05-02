Samsung confirms Galaxy AI glasses, hints at new earbuds design

The glasses are expected to look similar to regular eyewear, based on early prototype leaks, with subtle additions like a camera embedded into the frame. (Image: X/OnLeaks)

Samsung has confirmed that its long-rumoured AI-powered smart glasses are in development, with two versions planned over the next two years. The announcement came during the company’s latest earnings call, where executives outlined a broader push into wearable technology.

Seong Cho, EVP of Samsung MX, said the company “plans to deliver immersive multimodal AI experiences through diverse form factors such as AI glasses.”

According to the details shared, Samsung is preparing to launch an audio-only version of its Galaxy Glasses later this year. This model will not include a display but will feature a built-in camera and speakers, positioning it as a direct rival to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. A more advanced version with a display is expected to follow in 2026.