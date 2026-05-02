Samsung confirms Galaxy AI glasses, hints at new earbuds design

Samsung has confirmed that its long-rumoured AI-powered smart glasses are in development, with two versions planned over the next two years. The announcement came during the company’s latest earnings call, where executives outlined a broader push into wearable technology.
Seong Cho, EVP of Samsung MX, said the company “plans to deliver immersive multimodal AI experiences through diverse form factors such as AI glasses.”
According to the details shared, Samsung is preparing to launch an audio-only version of its Galaxy Glasses later this year. This model will not include a display but will feature a built-in camera and speakers, positioning it as a direct rival to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. A more advanced version with a display is expected to follow in 2026.
The glasses are expected to look similar to regular eyewear, based on early prototype leaks, with subtle additions like a camera embedded into the frame.
Samsung is not alone in this space. The company is working alongside Google to strengthen the Android XR ecosystem, with both firms reportedly planning smart glasses launches. Other brands, including fashion labels like Gucci, are also exploring the category.
The push reflects growing interest in wearable devices that combine AI with everyday accessories.
Alongside the glasses, Samsung also hinted at a new pair of earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Able. Unlike traditional in-ear designs, these are expected to use a clip-style form factor that attaches to the ear, similar to an ear cuff.
This design trend has already been adopted by several competitors, making Samsung a relatively late entrant. Still, the company appears to be betting on a fresh take to attract users looking for more comfortable or stylish audio options.
Beyond new products, Samsung also warned of potential challenges ahead. The company said ongoing memory chip supply constraints could worsen by 2027, potentially leading to higher smartphone prices and slower sales growth.
To manage this, Samsung plans to focus more on premium devices, where margins are higher. At the same time, it expects shipments of tablets and laptops to decline in the near future.
The announcements highlight Samsung’s dual strategy, expanding into new AI-driven wearables while preparing for supply pressures that could reshape the broader electronics market.