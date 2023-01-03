Samsung at CES 2023: Odyssey Neo G9 57-Inch 8K ultrawide monitor, ViewFinity S9 27-inch 5K display announced

Samsung has launched a new set of high-end monitors as a part of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023, happening in Las Vegas. The company has announced three new products — Odyssey Neo G9, Odyssey OLED G9, ViewFinity S9 colour-calibrated monitor for creative professionals, and the Smart Monitor M8.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

The Odyssey Neo G9 is said to be the world’s first dual UHD gaming monitor with a native resolution of 680×2,160 pixels and a wide aspect ratio of 32:9. This 57-inch monitor comes with premium 1000R curvature and it is also VESA HDR1000 certified with a matte finish to reduce light reflections.

The monitor also has the latest DisplayPort 2.1 support with support for Display Stream Compression (DSC). With a peak refresh rate of 240Hz, the monitor is best suited for fast-paced gamers who want a monitor with high resolution and a high refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

The Odyssey OLED G9 is also a high-end gaming monitor with a 49-inch 1800R curved OLED screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio. This monitor offers a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 with 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate.

This gaming monitor can also be used as a smart TV and it comes equipped with major OTT apps like Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube via Smart Hub. The monitor also has a Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform which also supports cloud gaming via services like Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Samsung ViewFinity S9

This is a 29-inch monitor with 5K resolution with 99 per cent DCI-P3 gamut coverage. The monitor can be colour-calibrated using the Samsung Smart Calibration application. The monitor also has a USB-C and Thunderbolt 4, allowing users to pair modern laptops like MacBook Pro with just a single cable. Similarly, the monitor also comes with a 4K SlimFit camera along with support for video conferencing apps like Google Meet.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

The Smart Monitor M8 from Samsung features a 27-inch display with native 4K resolution and it comes in Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Sunset Pink, or Warm White colour options. It also has a height-adjustable stand and the screen can pivot up to 90 degrees.

The monitor is compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings and Smart Hub. Like the other variants of the Samsung Smart Monitor, the M8 can also be used to access content streaming apps like Netflix, and Prime Video, and it also comes with an improved integrated SlimFit camera with 2K resolution.