CES 2021: Samsung’s C-Lab projects to showcase portable oxygen device, K-pop training service and more

Samsung has announced that it will be showcasing its C-Lab projects and C-Lab Outside startups at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which starts from January 11 and goes on till January 14. This will include the unveiling of four projects of the company from C-Lab outside that are still in the works. Seventeen startups that are supported by C-Lab Outside will also participate in the mega event.

C-Lab Inside projects include projects such as a portable oxygen device, wine pairing service. For instance, EZCal is an app that calibrates TV’s picture quality depending on the time of the day and the content one is viewing. AirPocket is a portable oxygen device. The Scan & Dive is an IoT device that classifies fabric and recommends optimal care for it.

On the other hand, Food & Sommelier is a service that helps the user find optimal food and wine pairing. Most of these products and services seem to cater to the lifestyle adopted by people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The C-Lab Outside from the South Korean tech giant includes services like K-pop training service from a company called Counter Culture company. Some other interesting services include SIDHub’s air cleaning steriliser ‘Waven’ that helps in reducing virus and ultrafine dust, Magpie Tech’s unique device Kiko , which is a smart height and weight scale that helps in growth management of children.

Samsung is also unveiled its new lineup of TVs including Neo QLED TV or ‘quantum dot LED TV’ and an improved backlight system based on Mini-LED. The NEO QLED TVs aim at providing improved contrast and brightness over existing QLED displays.

