scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Must Read

CES 2021: Samsung’s C-Lab projects to showcase portable oxygen device, K-pop training service and more

The C-Lab Outside from the South Korean tech giant will showcase services like K-pop training service from a company called Counter Culture company.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | January 7, 2021 7:49:18 pm
samsung ces 2021, ces 2021, samsung c lab inside, samsung c lab outside, samsung airpocket, samsung kpop learning service, samsung ezcalSamsung's Food&Someelier and AirPocket (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has announced that it will be showcasing its C-Lab projects and C-Lab Outside startups at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which starts from January 11 and goes on till January 14. This will include the unveiling of four projects of the company from C-Lab outside that are still in the works. Seventeen startups that are supported by C-Lab Outside will also participate in the mega event.

C-Lab Inside projects include projects such as a portable oxygen device, wine pairing service. For instance, EZCal is an app that calibrates TV’s picture quality depending on the time of the day and the content one is viewing. AirPocket is a portable oxygen device. The Scan & Dive is an IoT device that classifies fabric and recommends optimal care for it.

On the other hand, Food & Sommelier is a service that helps the user find optimal food and wine pairing. Most of these products and services seem to cater to the lifestyle adopted by people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The C-Lab Outside from the South Korean tech giant includes services like K-pop training service from a company called Counter Culture company. Some other interesting services include SIDHub’s air cleaning steriliser ‘Waven’ that helps in reducing virus and ultrafine dust, Magpie Tech’s unique device Kiko , which is a smart height and weight scale that helps in growth management of children.

Samsung is also unveiled its new lineup of TVs including Neo QLED TV or ‘quantum dot LED TV’ and an improved backlight system based on Mini-LED. The NEO QLED TVs aim at providing improved contrast and brightness over existing QLED displays.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung, Air Purifier, Bose, wireless earbuds, Bose earbuds, earbuds, speaker, earphones
Tech launches today: Samsung Air Purifier, Bose wireless earbuds, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement