Samsung brings AirDrop support to Galaxy S26 series: How to transfer files to iPhone

The Galaxy S26 series provides an improved user experience with Galaxy AI, which simplifies actions and tasks based on context. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Samsung Galaxy users will soon be able to effortlessly share files with iPhone and Apple device owners as the South Korean smartphone maker has announced that its Quick Share feature will support AirDrop.

AirDrop support on Quick Share is expected to be rolled out for compatible Galaxy phones and tablets through an upcoming update on March 23, 2026. The list of compatible devices include Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

To begin with, Samsung is making the software update available in select countries and markets, including Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. The update is expected to reach users in other countries such as India soon after. “Availability and timing may vary by market,” Samsung said in a press release on Monday, March 23.