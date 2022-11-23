Samsung Black Friday sale 2022 announced in India: Offers on Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more

A few years back, the Black Friday sale was usually limited to the US. But a lot of brands now offer similar deals in India as well to commemorate the commencement of Christmas season shopping. Samsung has now announced a Black Friday sale in India, where it is offering deals and discounts on various Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Samsung’s Galaxy Black Friday sale will kickstart in India on November 24 and will end on November 28.

During this period, users can get discounts on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, Samsung refrigerators, washing machines, and smart things connectivity devices. Users can get up to 20 per cent instant bank cashback during Samsung Black Friday sale 2022. Similarly, there is also up to Rs 4,500 off on purchases made via the Shop App, and users can save up to 5 per cent by purchasing more than one product during the sale period.

Samsung Black Friday details

During the Samsung Black Friday Sale, the Galaxy S22 will be available for Rs 60,000 with a Rs 6,999 discount. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will retail for less than Rs 60,000 in India. The more affordable flagship — Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets even more affordable for just Rs 31,999.

If we look at the specifications, the Galaxy S22 is Samsung’s compact flagship smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The device offers a triple camera setup at the rear and the phone comes with a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and the device also supports fast wired and wireless charging capabilities.

Considering the discounted price of the Galaxy S22, it does really make sense to buy the device for around Rs 60,000, especially for those, who are looking for a premium flagship Android smartphone that is also a compact device.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently one of the most affordable folding smartphones in India, and the device is based on the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The smartphone comes with a primary folding display on the inside along with a compact cover display at the front, which can showcase things like time, notifications, and messages.

Again, at around Rs 60,000 price range, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great device for first-time folding phone buyers, who might not want to spend a lot on it. Do note that, despite being a folding smartphone, the device does have an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

On top of that, 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy tablets will be available for just Rs 13,499. Users who purchase the Samsung Shop app will get up to a Rs 2,000 discount, depending on the product.