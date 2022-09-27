Samsung Axis Bank Visa credit card launched: Here’s everything you need to know

Samsung India and Axis Bank have partnered to launch a Visa-powered credit card. The co-branded Samsung Axis Bank credit card offers ten per cent cashback on every Samsung product purchased and service used. Moreover, users will be able to claim the ten per cent cashback on top of existing offers.

The cashback is guaranteed on both EMI and non-EMI transactions and can be availed on products like smartwatches, tablets, laptops, refrigerators, TVs, ACs, washing, smartphones and more. It is also available on payments at Samsung service centres, extended warranties and Samsung Care+ mobile protection plan.

Samsung has also ensured that the credit card offer will be applicable on all offline channels using Pine Lans and Benow payment interface, Samsung.com, Samsung Shop app, authorised service centres and even Flipkart. It should be noted that the ten per cent cashback will be available all year round.

Those interested can choose between two variants, namely, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. Users will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 10,000 annually, with the monthly limit set to Rs 2,500 for the Signature card. In case you are interested in the Visa Infinite Samsung Axis Bank credit card, you will be able to avail of a maximum cashback of Rs 25,000 with the monthly limit set to Rs 5,000.

There is no minimum transaction value, meaning users will get ten per cent cashback on every Samsung product they purchase irrespective of its price. And even if you don’t buy a Samsung product, you will earn Edge Reward Points. The Samsung Axis Bank credit card offers a fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers and complimentary access to airport lounges.

Samsung Axis Bank credit card welcome offers and fees

Those interested in getting the Visa Signature Samsung Axis Bank credit card will be levied an annual fee of Rs 500 plus taxes while Visa Infinite Samsung Axis Bank credit card will have to shell out an annual fee of Rs 5,000 plus taxes. Both cards come with some Edge Reward points which users will be eligible for after the first three transactions.

While Signature cardholders will earn 2,5000 points worth Rs 500, those with Infinite cards will get 30,000 points worth Rs 6,000 as a one-time benefit. If you are interested in the Samsung Axis Bank credit card, you can either apply through Samsung’s dedicated webpage or using Samsung Shop, Samsung Pay, Samsung Members and Axis Bank channels.