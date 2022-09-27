scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Samsung Axis Bank Visa credit card launched: Here’s everything you need to know

The Samsung Axis Bank credit card offers ten per cent cashback on all Samsung products all year round.

Samsung Axis Bank credit cardSamsung Axis Bank credit card is powered by Visa.

Samsung India and Axis Bank have partnered to launch a Visa-powered credit card. The co-branded Samsung Axis Bank credit card offers ten per cent cashback on every Samsung product purchased and service used. Moreover, users will be able to claim the ten per cent cashback on top of existing offers.

The cashback is guaranteed on both EMI and non-EMI transactions and can be availed on products like smartwatches, tablets, laptops, refrigerators, TVs, ACs, washing, smartphones and more. It is also available on payments at Samsung service centres, extended warranties and Samsung Care+ mobile protection plan.

Samsung has also ensured that the credit card offer will be applicable on all offline channels using Pine Lans and Benow payment interface, Samsung.com, Samsung Shop app, authorised service centres and even Flipkart. It should be noted that the ten per cent cashback will be available all year round.

Also Read |Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Those interested can choose between two variants, namely, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. Users will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 10,000 annually, with the monthly limit set to Rs 2,500 for the Signature card. In case you are interested in the Visa Infinite Samsung Axis Bank credit card, you will be able to avail of a maximum cashback of Rs 25,000 with the monthly limit set to Rs 5,000.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

There is no minimum transaction value, meaning users will get ten per cent cashback on every Samsung product they purchase irrespective of its price. And even if you don’t buy a Samsung product, you will earn Edge Reward Points. The Samsung Axis Bank credit card offers a fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers and complimentary access to airport lounges.

Also Read |SoftBank’s Son plans to discuss Arm partnership with Samsung

Samsung Axis Bank credit card welcome offers and fees

Those interested in getting the Visa Signature Samsung Axis Bank credit card will be levied an annual fee of Rs 500 plus taxes while Visa Infinite Samsung Axis Bank credit card will have to shell out an annual fee of Rs 5,000 plus taxes. Both cards come with some Edge Reward points which users will be eligible for after the first three transactions.

While Signature cardholders will earn 2,5000 points worth Rs 500, those with Infinite cards will get 30,000 points worth Rs 6,000 as a one-time benefit. If you are interested in the Samsung Axis Bank credit card, you can either apply through Samsung’s dedicated webpage or using Samsung Shop, Samsung Pay, Samsung Members and Axis Bank channels.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 01:05:21 pm
Next Story

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan weighs in on north vs south debate: ‘Conventional way of thinking’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement