Samsung announces LPDDR5X DRAM technology: All you need to know

Samsung has announced its new advanced memory technology, the industry’s first 14nm-based 16-gigabit (Gb) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM. The LPDDR5X tech on the new RAM technology will help “drive further growth throughout the high-speed data service applications including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse,” Samsung claims.

The brand’s LPDDR5X RAM is designed to boost speed, capacity and power savings for future 5G applications. The company claims that the new technology will provide “over 1.3x faster processing speeds and consumer nearly 20% less power than the previous LPDDR5 solution.”

“In recent years, hyperconnected market segments such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and the metaverse, which rely on extremely fast large-scale data processing, have been rapidly expanding,” said SangJoon Hwang, senior vice president and head of the DRAM Design Team at Samsung Electronics.

“Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles.”

Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM claims to offer data processing speeds of up to 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps), which is over 1.3 times faster than the LPDDR5’s 6.4Gbps. LPDDR5X DRAM will also use around 20 per cent less power than LPDDR5 memory.

Samsung also adds that the 16Gb LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM in devices.

Later this year, Samsung will begin collaborating with global chipset manufacturers and “establish a more viable framework for the expanding world of digital reality, with its LPDDR5X serving as a key part of that foundation,” the company said.