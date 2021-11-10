scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
MUST READ

Samsung announces LPDDR5X DRAM technology: All you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Samsung's new LPDDR5X DRAM technology.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 10, 2021 8:29:57 pm
Samsung LPDDR5X DRAMHere's what's new with Samsung's LPDDR5X RAM. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung has announced its new advanced memory technology, the industry’s first 14nm-based 16-gigabit (Gb) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM. The LPDDR5X tech on the new RAM technology will help “drive further growth throughout the high-speed data service applications including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse,” Samsung claims.

The brand’s LPDDR5X RAM is designed to boost speed, capacity and power savings for future 5G applications. The company claims that the new technology will provide “over 1.3x faster processing speeds and consumer nearly 20% less power than the previous LPDDR5 solution.”

Also Read |Samsung’s next Exynos chipset could launch on November 19

“In recent years, hyperconnected market segments such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and the metaverse, which rely on extremely fast large-scale data processing, have been rapidly expanding,” said SangJoon Hwang, senior vice president and head of the DRAM Design Team at Samsung Electronics.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles.”

Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM claims to offer data processing speeds of up to 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps), which is over 1.3 times faster than the LPDDR5’s 6.4Gbps. LPDDR5X DRAM will also use around 20 per cent less power than LPDDR5 memory.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Samsung also adds that the 16Gb LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM in devices.

Later this year, Samsung will begin collaborating with global chipset manufacturers and “establish a more viable framework for the expanding world of digital reality, with its LPDDR5X serving as a key part of that foundation,” the company said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X