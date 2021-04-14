Samsung announces ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event for April 28: What will it showcase?

Samsung has announced a new ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event for April 28. The event will be live streamed on the official Samsung website at 10 am Eastern Standard Time, which is 7.30 pm IST for India. Samsung has also posted a trailer for the upcoming product launch, which only indicates that the device in question is really powerful. The teaser doesn’t give any indication of what this Galaxy device really is; whether it is a phone or a wearable or something else.

According to previous leaks by noted tipster Evan Blass, Samsung does have plans to introduce new Galaxy laptops, including Chromebooks, and these could be part of the announcement on April 28. Given the teaser talks about a ‘really powerful’ Galaxy device, we don’t expect these to be mid-range phones.

The Galaxy Book Laptops will likely be powered by the Intel 11th generation processor. Smartphones are not expected to make an appearance this event.

With regard to Samsung’s flagship phones, the Galaxy Note series is what usually makes an appearance in the second half of the year. However, this time the global chip shortage means the Galaxy Note is delayed. Samsung’s co-CEO DJ Koh himself confirmed this stating that it would be difficult to release the flagship in second half of 2021 because of the ongoing global chip shortage.

He added that the Note series was not being discontinued, though some reports had indicated this as well, but only being delayed by the year. Samsung is also expected to launch its foldable phone in the second half of the year. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Flip3 are expected in July, according to earlier reports.