Samsung announces Exynos 2200 chipset: Here’s all you need to know

Samsung has just made its newest in-house chipset, the Exynos 2200 official. The Exynos 2200 will power Samsung flagships like the upcoming Galaxy S22 series in non-Snapdragon regions like India. The new chipset also comes with a powerful new Xclipse GPU. Here’s all you need to know about the Exynos 2200.

Starting with the configuration, the Exynos 2200 comes with a 1+3+4 setup comprising an Arm Cortex X2 core along with three three Cortex-A710 cores. There are also four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. The entire chipset is build on the 4nm process, just like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Another highlight of the new Exynos chip is the new Xclipse GPU that uses AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture to bring new capabilities to mobile. This includes hardware accelerated ray-tracing and variable rate shading or VRS.

Other features

The Exynos 2200 also comes with an upgraded Neural Processing Unit (NPU) athat Samsung claims features double the performance of its predecessor for various tasks. The chipset also now supports up to 200MP camera sensors and 8K resolution video.

This includes up to 108MP in single camera mode, up to 64MP+36MP in dual-camera mode. The chip also decodes videos up to 4K at 240fps or 8K at 60fps and encodes videos up to 4K at 120fps or 8K at 30fps.

A 3GPP Release 16 5G modem on the chipset also supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G speeds. “For safekeeping, the Exynos 2200 comes with Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store private cryptographic keys as well as to play a role as RoT (Root of Trust). Also, an inline encryption HW for UFS and DRAM has been reinforced to have user data encryption safely shared only within the secure domain,” the company adds in a press note.

The Exynos 2200 is currently in mass production, as per Samsung, and will most likely debut with the Galaxy S22 Series that, again is expected to launch early next month.