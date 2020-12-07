scorecardresearch
Monday, December 07, 2020
Samsung may have plans to launch a 600MP camera sensor

The sensor in works will be able to record 4K and 8K videos better as the large sensor will ensure that there is no loss of quality when zooming in.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | December 7, 2020 10:27:16 am
samsung galaxy note 20, samsung galaxy note 20 review, samsung galaxy note 20 ultra, samsung galaxy note 20 ultra review, samsung galaxy note 20 ultra mobile review, galaxy note 20 ultra, galaxy note 20 ultra review, galaxy note 20 ultra mobile review, samsung galaxy note 20 ultra 5g review, samsung galaxy note 20 ultra price, samsung galaxy note 20 ultra camera, samsung galaxy note 20 ultra camera review, samsung galaxy note 20 ultra features review, samsung galaxy note 20 ultra specificationsSamsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

After launching the 108MP camera sensor, Samsung is developing a 600MP smartphone camera sensor. A new report by a tipster reveals that the South Korean smartphone-maker is taking it way ahead with a 600MP camera in the works. It will be a big leap forward considering the size of the sensor and the difference between its predecessors.

As per the photo posted on Twitter by tipster Ice Universe, Samsung plans to do it with an ISOCELL sensor. It will have 0.8µm pixels similar to what can be seen on a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

However, the main hurdle Samsung faces that it will increase the size of the camera bump considerably as it is already huge on the Samsung S20 Ultra and the Note 20 Ultra, thanks to the 108MP sensor. Considering the size of Samsung’s current flagship phones, the sensor will take 12 per cent of the rear panel.

Another challenge that Samsung faces is that it will increase the thickness of the phone by 22mm which means that the camera bump will not just cause a little wobble but it will make the smartphone un-pocketable. One solution to the size problem can be that Samsung makes it a detachable camera module like Oppo intends to with its patented removable camera module. It will be able to work as an accessory similar Motorola did with Moto Z a few years ago.

The sensor in works will be able to record 4K and 8K videos better as the large sensor will ensure that there is no loss of quality when zooming in. This ability will make it popular among content creators as they will be able to record videos of superior quality and zoom in a certain area without worrying about poor quality.

Even if Samsung is internally developing a 600MP camera sensor, there is no info on the phones that will support the camera sensor. On the other hand, a mobile processor has to support a camera sensor that has a resolution as high as 600 MP.

