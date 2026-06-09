Sam Altman’s eye-scanning startup reportedly cuts jobs as OpenAI moves toward IPO

As OpenAI prepares for a potential stock market debut, another company linked to CEO Sam Altman is reportedly heading in the opposite direction.
According to a report, Tools for Humanity, the startup behind the World identity verification project, is conducting layoffs as it seeks to streamline operations and reduce costs. The development comes just days after OpenAI announced that it had confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO).
Tools for Humanity is best known for World, formerly known as Worldcoin, a project that uses a silver orb-shaped device to scan users’ irises and create a unique digital identity. The company says the technology can help distinguish humans from AI-powered bots online as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly widespread.
The startup has attracted significant investor interest, raising funding at a reported $2.5 billion valuation from backers including Andreessen Horowitz and Bain Capital. However, despite its ambitious vision, the company has struggled to overcome privacy concerns and regulatory hurdles in several markets.
World’s approach has drawn criticism for collecting sensitive biometric data in exchange for cryptocurrency rewards. In countries including Kenya, India, and Hong Kong, regulators have questioned the project’s data collection practices. Kenya temporarily suspended the company’s operations, while South Korea fined the startup roughly $830,000 for alleged privacy law violations.
The report by Business Insider suggests that Tools for Humanity is facing pressure to establish a sustainable business model while expanding globally. The company has partnered with firms such as Tinder, Zoom, and DocuSign in the United States, but widespread adoption of its identity verification platform remains a challenge.
The contrast between OpenAI’s IPO ambitions and the difficulties facing Tools for Humanity highlights the different fortunes of Altman’s ventures. While investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence continues to soar, convincing users to hand over biometric data in exchange for digital identities and cryptocurrency has proven to be a much tougher sell. Tools for Humanity has not publicly commented on the reported job cuts.