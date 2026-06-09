Sam Altman’s eye-scanning startup reportedly cuts jobs as OpenAI moves toward IPO

Tools for Humanity, the company behind the World digital identity project, is reportedly streamlining operations as it seeks to expand globally and reduce costs. (Image: Reuters)

As OpenAI prepares for a potential stock market debut, another company linked to CEO Sam Altman is reportedly heading in the opposite direction.

According to a report, Tools for Humanity, the startup behind the World identity verification project, is conducting layoffs as it seeks to streamline operations and reduce costs. The development comes just days after OpenAI announced that it had confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO).

Tools for Humanity is best known for World, formerly known as Worldcoin, a project that uses a silver orb-shaped device to scan users’ irises and create a unique digital identity. The company says the technology can help distinguish humans from AI-powered bots online as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly widespread.