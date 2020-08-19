Covid-19 doubles sales of pulse oximeter, glucometer, other health monitoring devices

Sales of at-home diagnostic medical devices (Getty image)

The pandemic has prompted the rapid increase in the usage of at-home diagnostic medical devices as most of us continue to fear going to diagnostic centers for medical tests due to the widespread Covid-19. According to Snapdeal, the overall sales in the at-home diagnostic kits category between April and July this year has more than doubled compared to last year.

The Snapdeal report suggests that in the last four months buyers have purchased many personal diagnostic and health monitoring products were Pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometer, and glucometer are among the most popular ones.

Pulse Oximeter helps in tracking potential symptoms like heart rate and oxygen level. According to the report pulse oximeter purchases have spiked more than 300 per cent since the first Covid-19 case was identified. Most of these oximeters are priced below Rs 2,000.

“The sale of this device is largely driven by metro markets such as Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad,” the report further states.

Due to Covid-19, many people are wondering if it’s safe to visit hospitals or pathology labs for tests and prefer to postpone other regular treatments. According to the report, Snapdeal buyers have bought health monitoring devices to check blood pressure or diabetes from the platform.

(Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Also Read | What is a pulse oximeter and how use it

Snapdeal spokesperson said, “while users are postponing non-essential medical procedures, they also want to keep track of their health so that they can stay out of hospitals. The higher sales of diagnostic equipment are driven by this desire to be careful.”

The report states that most buyers of these diagnostic products are from cities like Nagpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Udaipur.

“Cholesterol measurement meters, nebulizers, Infrared thermometers, and insulin pumps are other diagnostic devices that are high in demand,” the report states.

Snapdeal further states in the report that there has also been a growth in the demand for nutrition supplements, Ayurvedic products, and alternative health therapy in the last five months as compared to the pre-Covid time.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.