Russia Ukraine Crisis: Russia blocks access to Twitter, Facebook, news portals

Tech companies have been blocking their products and services through the past week in Russia during the country’s ongoing crisis with Ukraine. However, in a new update, Russia has now decided to reportedly block access to platforms like Twitter and Facebook in the country.

A number of news organisations and social media sites apart from Twitter and Facebook have been blocked in the country, as reported by various media personnel. Der Spiegel reporter Mathieu von Rohr also tweeted about the blocking of Twitter, Facebook and news organisations BBC and Deutsche Welle. Check it below.

Russia blocks Twitter, Facebook, BBC, Deutsche Welle, App Stores — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) March 3, 2022

Latvian news site Meduza has also claimed that many readers in Russia couldn’t access the publication’s website. Meanwhile, Facebook executive Nick Clegg also said the social network refused to give in to Russian demands that it stop fact-checking and labelling content posted by media outlet.

“Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations,” said Clegg. “We refused. As a result, they have announced they will restrict the use of our services.”

The reason behind the move is unknown, but it can only be assumed that the Russian government is trying to push its own propaganda by cutting off access to news and opinions from other parts of the world.

On platforms like Twitter, where world leaders, news publications and general people all have their opinion to share, many have been vocal about their views against Putin, Russia’s actions and war in general.