Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Apple stops product sales in Russia amidst Ukraine invasion

Apple has stopped the sale of its products in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, as per a statement from the company. The move comes after Apple previously imposed limitations for Apple Pay in Russia in accordance with sanctions. Some Russian news apps were also taken down from the App Store outside of Russia.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region,” Apple said in a statement.

While Apple’s Russian online store remains accessible, products are simply shown as unavailable and can’t be purchased. Apple has also disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace,” Apple further added in its statement.

Ukraine Vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov had personally written to Apple’s Tim Cook last week, pleading the CEO to block Apple products and services for Russian users.

Many companies taking steps against Russia

Apple is the latest in a list of companies and organisations which have begun boycotting Russia to take a stand against the invasion. Names like Nike, FIFA, Visa, Mastercard, Netflix, Twitter and YouTube, among others, have either completely pulled back services, or made changes to how their service functions in the country over the past few days.