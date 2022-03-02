Tim Cook writes to employees on Ukraine crisis, says Apple will match donations

In an email sent to Apple employees, CEO Tim Cook explained all the actions taken by the company as a response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, reports The Verge. In the email, Cook also said that the company would be matching any donations made by employees to humanitarian relief funds two-to-one.

Cook wrote in the email, “In Ukraine, we have been in contact with every employee, assisting them and their families in any way we can. For our Ukrainian team members located outside of the country that may need support, please contact [email redacted]. And for any employee who needs any support, please visit the People site for available resources,”.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has paused all product sales in Russia and stopped all exports into sales channels in the country. Apple has also limited the use of services like Apple Pay in Russia while also removing RT News and Sputnik News for App Store users outside Russia. Just like Google, Apple also disabled traffic and live incidents on its Apple Maps service in Ukraine.

“This moment calls for unity, it calls for courage, and it reminds us that we must never lose sight of the humanity we all share. In these difficult times, I take comfort in knowing that we are united in our commitment to each other, to our users, and to being a force for good in the world,” added Cook towards the end of the email.

Apple isn’t the only silicon valley tech giant to take steps against Russia, with companies like Meta, Twitter and Alphabet joining the fray. Meta is demoting content from Russian-controlled state media on both Instagram and Facebook as part of its steps to restrict access to such media in Europe. Like Twitter, it will also add labels to news and content from such portals.