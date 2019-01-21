Toggle Menu Sections
Russia opens civil cases against Facebook, Twitter for not complying with local data laws: Reporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/russia-opens-civil-cases-against-facebook-twitter-for-not-compying-with-local-data-laws-report-5548740/

Russia opens civil cases against Facebook, Twitter for not complying with local data laws: Report

Russia's communication watchdog said that Twitter and Facebook have failed to explain how they plan to comply with local data laws.

facebook, twitter
Russia’s data laws require social networks to store Russian users’ personal data on servers within the country.

Russia’s communication watchdog said on Monday it was opening administrative proceedings against Twitter and Facebook for failing to explain how they plan to comply with local data laws, the Interfax news agency reported.

Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, was quoted as saying that Twitter and Facebook had not explained how and when they would comply with legislation that requires all servers used to store Russians’ personal data to be located in Russia.
The agency’s head, Alexander Zharov, was quoted as saying the companies have a month to provide information or else action would be taken against them.

Russia has introduced tougher internet laws in the last five years, requiring search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services and social networks to store Russian users’ personal data on servers within the country.

Also read : Facebook testing LOL, a special feed for memes: Report

At the moment, the only tools Russia has to enforce its data rules are fines that typically only come to a few thousand dollars or blocking the offending online services, which is an option fraught with technical difficulties.

Advertising

However, sources in November told Reuters that Moscow plans to impose stiffer fines on technology firms that fail to comply with Russian laws.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Technology News LIVE Updates: WhatsApp restricts forwards globally, Samsung Exynos 7904 goes official
2 Amazon Great Indian Sale: Best deals on Realme U1, Redmi 6A, Echo Dot (3rd gen), Fire TV Stick, and more
3 Disney to show new streaming service at April investor day