Love endless run games? Slash & Girl brings a fresh take on the genre

Most of use are often scrolling through Google Play Store to find new apps and games, especially the ones which are under development. Recently, we stumbled upon a game called “Slash & Girl — Joker World” from RedFish Games. It’s an endless running game like Temple Run and Subway Surfer, but equipped with elements that give it a refreshed gameplay experience.

You play as the “maniac” girl Doris, who fights alone in a world that is invaded and controlled by Jokers— all while running. “She is not trying to be a saviour, she has no interest to others, yet only running and fighting can bring her happiness and pleasure,” the game page says, which is also in line with Doris’ one-liners like “killing is never enough for me”.

Since it’s an endless running game, there is nothing more to the story and it really doesn’t matter much. You just play as a girl who is fierce, likes to kill, and “way too adorable” as her own account.

In the game, you are equipped with a scythe or any weapon of your choice that range from ‘half-peeled banana’ and ‘omelette-on-a-fork’ to a ‘sword’ or full-fledged ‘motorcycle’ that she carries in her hands while running. She automatically runs and you have to jump over obstacles, slice through Jokers left, right, and centre.

Also, the game takes to aerial form as well where you run along the walls, defeat Jokers mid-air and land with a pounding attack finishing off multiple opponents on the ground.

As you continue to cross levels, the difficulty of the game rises. The health-bar of Jokers continues to rise level-by-level, so you need to have your weapon’s attack power above those levels, or else you need to attack twice to finish-off a Joker. You also have a health bar that keeps you in the game until you take three hits.

There is also an alternate world within the main gameplay called ‘Fever’, which gets activated when you reach a certain stat level. You go there, clear the road, and come back with a reward and a full health-metre.

I really liked how responsive the movements of Doris are– be it navigating or performing an attack. The graphics, colour-scheme, and the music are all its plus points.

Another thing I liked about Slash & Girl is the option to increase the running speed of Doris at your own will. Unlike Temple Run where the speeds continue to increase as you go forward in the game, here you can just swipe down to make her roll and increase the running speed.

Apart from the main gameplay, there are multiple events in the game that give you chances to earn new weapons and more. Your game stats unlock new dresses for Doris and there is a long catalogue with a complete makeover from top to bottom. You can even change her skin and head among other things. The design of some weapons is really great and there is very less chance of you being bored or tired of the game.

Slash & Girl acts as a great stress buster. You get to choose if you want to play it like a casual game or invest more attention and effort to compete with the scores of people from around the world. All in all, this running game brings a breath of fresh air to the genre.

