IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Streaming: How to watch IPL match online on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV and AirtelTV

MS Dhoni and Sam Curran in action during the IPL 2020 match vs Mumbai Indians (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming: On the fourth day of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rajasthan Royals (RR) play their first match of the edition against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The MS Dhoni-led side started their campaign on a winning note in the season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Steve Smith will be leading the Rajasthan franchise. The winners of the inaugural edition will be missing the service of star all-rounder Ben Stokes who is currently in New Zealand to be with his ailing father. Also, wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler will be missing the clash due to quarantine restrictions. In the previous match of the tournament, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started their campaign on a winning note beating David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs.

IPL has partnered with Star Sports to broadcast all matches live so everyone around the world can enjoy together with their family, friends at the comfort of their home during the Covid-19 era. In addition, people will be able to watch all IPL matches on Disney+ Hotstar alongside a few other platforms like JioTV and more. Here’s how you can watch your favourite team play from home or on the move.

Watch RR vs CSK Live IPL 2020 match on Disney+ Hotstar

In order to watch RR vs CSK IPL match on Disney+ Hotstar you will need to get a subscription plan. Disney+ Hotstar offers monthly and yearly subscription plans. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan for one year is priced at Rs 399. For credit card users there’s a promotional offer that lets them buy the same subscription at a lower price of Rs 365. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription includes Rs 299 monthly plan and Rs 1499 annual plan.

Watch RR vs CSK Live IPL 2020 match on JioTV

Reliance Jio has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer free complimentary service with select few plans. Jio recently introduced prepaid plans under the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer at Rs 499 and Rs 777. Both prepaid plans come with a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year in addition to other benefits.

Watch RR vs CSK Live IPL 2020 match on AirtelTV

Airtel’s Rs 401 plan also offers a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar in addition to 30GB data for a validity of 28 days. This is the only plan with which Airtel is offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription, unlike last year when most plans bundled free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without subscription

How to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

There are some Reliance Jio and Airtel plans that provide complementary service of Disney+ Hotstar. You will just need to recharge the phone number with those plans and get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. The plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 598, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599. Select JioFibre plans also offer a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

