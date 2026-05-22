Rocket Lab launches Japanese Earth-observing satellite on ‘Viva La Strix’ mission

The Strix name is inspired by a genus of owls, reflecting the satellite’s ability to observe Earth in darkness. (Image: Rocket labs)

California-headquartered Rocket Lab successfully launched a private Japanese Earth-observing satellite early Friday morning, continuing its long-standing partnership with Tokyo-based space company Synspective.

As part of a mission named ‘Viva La Strix’, the Synspective satellite lifted off aboard Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from a launch site in New Zealand at 5.33 am EDT (3.03 pm IST). The launch carried one of Synspective’s Strix satellites into low Earth orbit, where it will become part of the company’s growing radar imaging constellation.

Synspective is building a network of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites designed to monitor Earth in all weather and lighting conditions. Unlike traditional optical satellites, SAR technology can see through clouds and operate even at night, making it especially useful for infrastructure monitoring, urban development planning, and disaster response.