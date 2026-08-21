Robots poised for ‘ChatGPT moment,’ Unitree CEO says

The R1 is the most affordable humanoid robot on the market. (Image: Unitree)

The CEO of Chinese humanoid robot unicorn Unitree said on Thursday the industry is edging towards a “ChatGPT moment” for robot brains, after the company’s blockbuster Shanghai listing crystallised China’s ambitions to lead the next frontier of AI-powered machines.

Shares in China’s best-known humanoid robot maker fell 11% on Thursday, a day after soaring nearly sixfold in their market debut, highlighting intense investor enthusiasm for a fledgling sector that enjoys strong backing from Beijing.

“We are marching towards a ‘ChatGPT moment’ in embodied intelligence,” said Wang Xingxing, the Hangzhou-based startup’s founder and CEO, at a ⁠major robot ​conference in Beijing.

The global AI boom that has reshaped the world economy was sparked in late 2022 by ChatGPT’s breakthrough large language model, a watershed moment that drove mass adoption. No comparable inflection point has yet emerged for world models, the physical AI simulation systems designed to help robots understand and navigate real-world environments.