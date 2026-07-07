‘Robot uprising’ video goes viral: What really happened in this wild office footage from Indonesia

A viral video circulating on social media appears to show a humanoid robot named Joko malfunctioning in an office in Indonesia, wildly kicking chairs, flailing its arms, and seemingly “attacking” employees before striking what viewers described as a dramatic kung-fu pose. While the clip has sparked jokes about a “robot uprising,” there is no verified evidence that a genuine hardware malfunction caused the incident.
The CCTV-style footage, widely shared on X, shows several office workers surrounding the humanoid robot as it suddenly begins making aggressive-looking movements. Employees are seen trying to restrain the machine while others record the incident on their phones. Despite the robot’s erratic movements, many people in the video appear to be laughing, suggesting the situation may not have been as dangerous as it initially looked.
IT’S HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/Kb62IWo8Fw
— Shitty Future (@Shitty_Future) July 4, 2026
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The viral post accompanying the video claimed: “Holy sh*t this office robot just glitched and turned into a Kung Fu master. Kicking chairs, spinning, fighting everyone in sight. Not edited. This actually happened. The 2026 robot uprising just dropped the trailer.”
The footage quickly attracted millions of views and thousands of comments, with social media users divided over what actually happened. While some viewers commented that the “robot revolution” had begun, many wondered whether it was really a malfunction.
A few viewers speculated that it could have been remotely controlled for entertainment purposes or was just a prank. Some viewers noted that modern-day humanoid robots come with several safety systems to prevent hazardous behaviour in the event of resistance or collision.
At the moment of writing this essay, there has been no official confirmation from the company thought to be behind the robot, the robot’s manufacturer, or the Indonesian government on whether this event did indeed happen in the manner described. It is unknown which robot this was, where it operated, and exactly what happened at the scene.
This video should not be taken seriously. Although it has gone viral as one of the latest examples of a robot malfunction, there is no credible evidence that the robot actually malfunctioned or attacked workers. Rather, it illustrates how quickly dramatic videos about artificial intelligence and robotics can spread online.