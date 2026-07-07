‘Robot uprising’ video goes viral: What really happened in this wild office footage from Indonesia

A viral video claims to show a humanoid robot attacking office workers in Indonesia, but there is no independent evidence confirming the incident or its cause. (Image:X/ Shiity future)

A viral video circulating on social media appears to show a humanoid robot named Joko malfunctioning in an office in Indonesia, wildly kicking chairs, flailing its arms, and seemingly “attacking” employees before striking what viewers described as a dramatic kung-fu pose. While the clip has sparked jokes about a “robot uprising,” there is no verified evidence that a genuine hardware malfunction caused the incident.

The CCTV-style footage, widely shared on X, shows several office workers surrounding the humanoid robot as it suddenly begins making aggressive-looking movements. Employees are seen trying to restrain the machine while others record the incident on their phones. Despite the robot’s erratic movements, many people in the video appear to be laughing, suggesting the situation may not have been as dangerous as it initially looked.