Robot dog adapts to terrain without human control, leaps and climbs stairs

Researchers trained the four-legged robot to switch between trotting and bounding based on the obstacles ahead. (Image: Jun-Gill Kang)

A team of researchers has developed a new artificial intelligence training method that enables a four-legged robot to adapt its movement in real time, allowing it to climb stairs, navigate forests, and leap over obstacles without instructions from a human operator.

The robot, called KAIST HOUND, weighs around 45 kg and uses onboard cameras and lidar sensors to analyse the terrain ahead. Based on what it detects, it can automatically switch between two different gaits: a steady trot for stability and a faster bound for tackling larger obstacles.

The research, published in the journal Science Robotics, introduces a training framework known as Action Pretrained Transformer-Based Reinforcement Learning (APT-RL). The system combines transformer-based AI with reinforcement learning, enabling the robot to learn movement patterns from pre-generated examples before refining its behaviour through trial and error.