RIL AGM 2021 Live Updates: Reliance expected to make major announcements

RIL AGM 2021 Live Updates: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is all set to host its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) event, which will be held online. The Reliance AGM 2021 event will kick off today at 2:00PM. The Reliance AGM 2021 event will be live-streamed through JioMeet for all Reliance’s shareholders and it will also be live streamed virtually for the general public on YouTube.
The company’s chairman Ambani is widely expected to make some major announcements. The rumour mill suggests that Reliance will unveil the country’s cheapest first 5G phone, which will be backed by Google. Reliance will likely announce its plans for 5G rollout at its annual AGM event.
Some of the reports are also claiming that Reliance will launch an affordable laptop that could be called the JioBook. The device will reportedly offer 4G LTE connectivity and will be based on Android-based JioOS.
"JioPhone continues to be the world’s most affordable 4G phone...we have sold 100 million JioPhone handsets till date, there are many feature phone users who are waiting to upgrade to a conventional smartphone, if only it was somehow more affordable," the company's chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 2020 AGM event.
"We believe we can design an entry-level 4G or even a 5G smartphone for a fraction of its current cost. But to power such a value-engineered smartphone, we also need an equally value-engineered smartphone operating system. Google and Jio are partnering to build an Android-based smartphone operating system," he added.
Reliance is widely rumoured to unveil its Jio 5G phone today at RIL AGM 2021 event. The smartphone has been in the works for some time now and was previously expected to make its debut in December 2020.
Google reportedly invested Rs 33,737-crore in this Indian telecom firm and acquired a 7.7 per cent stake in July last year. The partnership included a plan to develop an Android-based operating system for cheaper 4G or 5G phones. The rumour mill suggests that the operating system could be called JioOS.
While the specifications of the upcoming Jio 5G phone are yet to be revealed, a Bloomberg report claimed that the price of this affordable 5G phone could be around Rs 4,000. However, a few reports suggest that the device will not cost less than Rs 5,000. The 5G Jio phone is expected to feature entry-level hardware and offer a streamlined Android experience.