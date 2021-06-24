RIL AGM 2021 Live Updates: Reliance expected to make major announcements

RIL AGM 2021 Live Updates: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is all set to host its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) event, which will be held online. The Reliance AGM 2021 event will kick off today at 2:00PM. The Reliance AGM 2021 event will be live-streamed through JioMeet for all Reliance’s shareholders and it will also be live streamed virtually for the general public on YouTube.

The company’s chairman Ambani is widely expected to make some major announcements. The rumour mill suggests that Reliance will unveil the country’s cheapest first 5G phone, which will be backed by Google. Reliance will likely announce its plans for 5G rollout at its annual AGM event.

Some of the reports are also claiming that Reliance will launch an affordable laptop that could be called the JioBook. The device will reportedly offer 4G LTE connectivity and will be based on Android-based JioOS.