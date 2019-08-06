RIL AGM 2019 on Aug 12: Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber commercial rollout and more to expect

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will host its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12, where the company is expected to roll out its optical-based home broadband service GigaFiber commercially. The next-gen Jio Phone could also be unveiled, as per reports.

Jio GigaFiber was announced last year as a preview offer in 1,100 cities across India for trials. Next week, the company will likely roll out the service commercially and also reveal official prices. Reliance Jio is also speculated to unveil a Triple Play plan, which will combine broadband, landline, and TV. Let us take a look at everything to expect at the RIL AGM 2019:

Jio Phone 3 launch: What we know so far

Jio Phone 3 with MediaTek processor could be unveiled at the event. The 4G-enabled phone will run Android Go, which is a stripped-down version of Android designed to run on entry-level smartphones. This was reported by the Economic Times.

The successor to Jio Phone 2 could be priced at around Rs 4,500 and sale will likely start in August through Jio website and Reliance Digital stores. To recall, Jio Phone 2 was launched last year and it can be bought at a price of Rs 2,999, while the original Jio Phone made its debut in 2017.

A BeetelBite report claims that Jio Phone 3 could be an all-touch smartphone, which is a significant improvement over the previous Jio Phone. Of course, pricing will be a key factor given the previous Jio Phones have been about making smartphones more affordable. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Further, Jio Phone 3 will reportedly have 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, up from 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage in Jio Phone 2. The new Jio phone is also said to support expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Jio GigaFiber commercial launch, pricing

Jio GigaFiber commercial rollout announcement is also expected to happen at this year’s RIL AGM. As of now, the preview offer of GigaFiber is set at Rs 4,500 security deposit and installation is free. While the final prices are yet to be revealed, it is speculated that Jio will stick with aggressive pricing for its GigaFiber service as well as we saw in the telecom sector.

Reports also suggest a lower-priced entry-level Rs 2,500 broadband plan with similar benefits as its Rs 4,500 preview offer but it will offer 50 Mbps speeds instead of 100 Mbps. Also, the Rs 2,500 is said to bundle a single-band router instead of dual-band connectivity offered with the Rs 4,500 plan. In addition, the rest of the benefits will likely remain the same including voice services as well as free 1,100GB data per month.

Reliance Jio’s entry in the telecom sector in 2016 forced rivals to lower their prices, thanks to aggressive pricing strategy by the company. Whether Jio will disrupt the broadband sector as well remains to be seen.

Reliance Jio Triple Play Plan: What do we know?

Triple Play plan by Reliance Jio, which will combine broadband, landline, and its television service could be announced as well. The service, which will include voice calling services in addition to 100GB data, Jio Home TV subscription and access to Jio’s suite of apps could be priced at Rs 600 a month. For those who want to add smart home services as well, the bill could go up to Rs 1,000.

The Jio Triple Play benefits will include 100 Mbps broadband in addition to access to 600 channels and seven-day catch-up option. According to a report by Mint, the combo of the three services will be provided for free for a year. Assuming the monthly price for Triple Play is set at Rs 600 per month, it will still be half of what rivals charge. Of course, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation.