Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Rights groups tell Google they don’t want censored search in China

Google has been sent a letter from rights group activist, who have asked the search engine giant not to launch a censored version in China.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: August 29, 2018 8:57:37 am
Google, Google China censorship, rights activists write to Google, Google in China, CEO Sundar Pichai, Google China plans, Chinese internet surveillance, Google China The joint letter dated Tuesday calls on CEO Sundar Pichai to explain what Google is doing to safeguard users from the Chinese government’s censorship and surveillance. (Image Source: Bloomberg)
More than a dozen human rights groups have sent a letter to Google urging the company not to offer censored internet search services in China. The joint letter dated Tuesday calls on CEO Sundar Pichai to explain what Google is doing to safeguard users from the Chinese government’s censorship and surveillance.

That follows a letter earlier this month signed by more than a thousand Google employees protesting the company’s secretive plan to build a search engine that would comply with Chinese censorship, and calling on executives to review ethics and transparency at the company.

Google had previously complied with censorship controls starting in 2006 as it sought a toehold in the booming Chinese economy. But it faced unrelenting pressure from human rights groups and some shareholders to leave.

