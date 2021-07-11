Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight at 6:30 PM IST: How to watch live

Virgin Galactic is set to send billionaire founder Richard Branson in space later today with a crew of five others aboard the VSS Unity. The lift off on Sunday can be viewed live on Virgin Galactic social media handles. Here’s how to watch the lift of live.

Set to take off at 9 am ET, the stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST this evening for Indian viewers. Check out the embedded link below to watch the same.

Virgin Galactic also tweeted recently readying the mission which is to take place in New Mexico. “The skies over Spaceport America are ready. Soon our Unity22 mission specialists will soar above New Mexico and see Earth from a whole new, spectacular point of view,” Virgin Galactic said in a tweet.

The skies over @Spaceport_NM are ready. Soon our #Unity22 mission specialists will soar above New Mexico and see Earth from a whole new, spectacular point of view. Link in bio to watch the launch live this Sunday at 6amPT | 9amET | 2pmBST on https://t.co/5UalYT7Hjb. @NewMexico pic.twitter.com/Wzpkqw81qX — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 10, 2021

Evaluating the whole experience for future clients, Branson said he had been looking forward to the experience for 17 years. The biliionnaire founder who is almost 71 years old also mentioned that upon return, he will be announcing something big.

“When we return, I will announce something very exciting to give more people the chance to become an astronaut,” Branson said in an interview earlier from Spaceport America.

No competition with Blue Origin’s Bezos

Branson also denied any allegations of a competition between Blue Origins’ Jeff Bezos and himself to be the first billionaire CEO to go to Space. “I just wish him [Bezos] and the people going up with him all the very best. I look forward to talking to him about his ride when he comes back,” Branson said. “I spoke to him two or three weeks ago, and we both wished each other well,” Branson added. Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, will travel to space later this month on July 20.