Revolt RV 400 ‘MyRevolt’ app features explained

Revolt Motors has just launched its RV 400 and RV 300 electric bikes in India. They are priced at Rs 2,999 per month for RV 300 for three years, Rs 3,499 per month for the RV 400 base model for three years and Rs 3,999 per month for three years for the premium variant. They will be made available for consumers to purchase starting tomorrow via the company’s own website. The company has already made its MyRevolt app available on Google’s Play Store for its Android users. The iOS compatible version of the app will be made available soon.

Revolt RV 400 and RV 300 are the first electric motorcycles that have been made available in India. They are also one of the first bikes that can be controlled by a mobile app.

Here are a few interesting features that the MyRevolt app comes with.

One of the first features that you will notice inside of the app is the three different modes — Eco, City and Sport — that change the power delivery of the bike and as a result the range. So if you want the best and the fastest performance, you might choose the Sport mode which will also bring down the range. The company has also stated that it will be releasing a Nitro mode soon, which will increase the speeds more.

Electric vehicles don’t make any sounds and are quiet throughout the ride. However, the Revolt RV 400 Premium variant can make a sound which all auto enthusiasts like to hear thanks to the integrated speakers. Riders can choose various noises that the bike can make while riding. As of now, riders can choose between four presets — Revolt, Roar, Rebel and Rage — from the app. I personally liked the Revolt and Roar the best. You can also set the volume at which the bike will make the sound. At the same time, if you don’t like bikes making sounds you can simply switch off the noises. I would like the company to introduce a feature, where I can play songs via the onboard speakers.

A fear that you might have while driving an electric vehicle is running out of battery. So the app will notify you if it is running low on battery, and if you can’t charge immediately you can select a Revolt centre located across the country to get a battery replacement. As of now battery replacement at the Revolt centres is being provided free of cost until December 31, after which the company will start charging users a small fee per battery replacement.

One can also order a new battery via the app. The rider just has to enter his address, date and time. After which the company will deliver the battery to them and take back the discharged one.

The geo-fence option is a good security feature that lets the user set a radius, which when left will intimate the user via the app. The user will then get an option to remotely disable the bike. They will also be able to view the bike’s location. Geo-fence as of now has the highest radius of 25 km.

Revolt RV 400 comes with a remote smart key, which has a radius of 50 feet. With the key users can lock, unlock, start and locate their bikes. If the user forgets to carry the key, they can simply perform all of these functions via the app. To turn it on the rider will be required to open the app, and slide the power button from left to right when in the vicinity of the bike to turn it on. So don’t lose your phone and key fob else or you won’t be able to ride the bike.

The ‘My Bike’ feature inside of the app will get activated when you pair an RV 400 to the app. This feature will show you your bike’s battery health, service records, location and other details. With this feature enabled you can also share the location of your bike with others, check out your trip history and battery swap history too.

The bike also comes with AI-based features, which will determine the range, how you drive, if you are going to have an accident and more. These features will improve and increase with OTA updates to the bike and the app.