Revamped MacBook Air may get delayed until later this year, report says

You have to wait a little longer to get your hands on the new MacBook Air, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Writing via his weekly PowerOn newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is planning to launch the revamped MacBook Air sometime later in the year. He had initially suggested that an update to the MacBook Air could be coming in the mid of 2022.

Although Apple has not acknowledged the existence of the new MacBook Air, analysts and tech insiders such device exists, with a launch expected in 2022. Apple was previously planning to reveal an all-new MacBook Air at the end of 2021 or in early 2022, but looks like the time frame has now shifted to the second half of 2022.

A delay raises questions about Apple’s marketing strategy. Apple’s annual developer conference is seen as an ideal venue to launch devices like the MacBook Air, making developers excited for a new product. If Apple plans to debut a new MacBook Air towards the end of 2022, the device will likely hit retail shelves only in October or November.

The launch of a new MacBook Air is exciting on many levels. Apple’s most successful Mac, which is aimed at students and average consumers, needs a major revamp. Based on leaks, the new MacBook Air will have a more uniform straight, flat-edged design. One of the biggest MacBook Air rumours involves its design, and particularly colours. It is being said the new notebook will come in a wide colour range, similar to the M1 iMac. Rumour also has it that there will be a notch on the screen. Apart from a new design, the upcoming MacBook Air will also get a brand new M2 processor and MagSafe technology.

In perhaps the most surprising rumour to date, it’s the dropping of the ‘Air’ name, switching to the simple ‘MacBook’ name. That would make a lot of sense, bringing the MacBook naming convention in line with devices like the iPhone and iPad.

Separately, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculates that the new MacBook Air will launch either in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2022, indicating that the launch will take place around the same time as the iPhone 14.

Apple last updated the MacBook Air with the M1 chipset in 202o.