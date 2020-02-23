Reliance Jio Rs 2,020 annual prepaid plan price increased, validity reduced

Reliance Jio has increased the price of its annual plan yet again. Reliance Jio has increased the price of its annual plan yet again.

Of late, we have witnessed telecom operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea increase price of some of their prepaid plans. Looks like, Jio is in no mood to stop revising its plans. The telecom operator has increased the price of its annual plan this time and also revised the validity period of the plan. To recall, initially Jio priced its yearly plan at Rs 2,199 but ahead of the new year the plan price was lowered to Rs 2,020 for limited period.

The limited period offer is now over. Reliance Jio has hiked the price of the annual plan but the benefits remain the same. The telecom operator has increased the price of the plan but reduced the validity period. Jio’s annual plan is now priced at Rs 2,121.

Under the newly revised Rs 2,121 plan Jio users get 1.5GB data every day, 504GB of data in total. Similar to other plans, this one also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, but provides 12,000 non-Jio minutes to non-Jio calls. Additionally, the plan also provides 100 SMSes per day and access to all Jio apps including Jio Cinema. Jio TV and more.

Notably, the revamped plan comes with 29 days less validity compared to Rs 2020 plan. The Rs 2,121 prepaid plan offers validity of 336 days instead of Rs 365. The previous Rs 2,020 plan offered a validity period of 365 days.

Well, even though Jio increased the price of its annual plan it still offers the cheapest yearly plan. In comparison, Airtel’s annual plan costs Rs 2,398 while Vodafone’s yearly plan is priced at Rs 2,399. The Airtel and Vodafone plan offers a validity period of 365 days.

Under the Rs 2,398, Airtel users get unlimited calling to both Airtel as well as other network users, 1.5 GB per day, and 100 SMSes per day. In total this Airtel plan offers a total of 547.5GB of 4G data benefit. Under its annual Rs 2,399 plan, Vodafone offers same benefits as Airtel. Vodafone users will get 1.5GB everyday (total 547.5GB data), unlimited calls to all network, and 100SMSes per day if they opt for this plan.

