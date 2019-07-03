Reliance Jio’s Digital Udaan initiative wants to teach first-time users benefits of internet

Reliance Jio has launched a new digital literacy initiative in India, dubbed Digital Udaan. With this new initiative, the company is aiming to empower first-time internet users with digital literacy and understanding of the Internet.

Under the Digital Udaan programme, the company is primarily going to focus on people using Facebook on a JioPhone. The company will demonstrate the advantages of connectivity and information availability. To achieve this the company has partnered with Facebook to create audio-visual tutorials in 10 regional languages.

The company will be hosting workshops at their Jio Stores and Jio Centres every Saturday, where it will teach users uses of various apps and internet safety including the use of Facebook on JioPhone. At the centres and stores, the company will also be providing users with train-the-trainer sessions and information brochures.

As of now, the programme is being started at nearly 200 different locations across 13 states. Which the company soon expects to expand to over 7,000 locations.

To get the people to join these training sessions the company has also arranged for the attendees to win gifts and enter in luck draw competitions.

“Jio is always looking to work with key global partners to enhance the digital life experience of the Indian consumer. The Digital Udaan initiative is one such example, which will help eradicate barriers of information asymmetry and provide accessibility in real time. It is a program for inclusive information, education and entertainment, where no Indian will be left out of this digital drive. Jio envisions to take this to every town and village of India, achieving 100% digital literacy in the country,” said Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.