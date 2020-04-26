JioMart now available in India: How to order groceries by sending a WhatsApp message JioMart now available in India: How to order groceries by sending a WhatsApp message

Last week Facebook picked up a 9.99 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms worth $5.7 billion. The very first impact of the Reliance-Facebook deal was expected to be on JioMart, an e-commerce platform developed by Reliance Industries. The prediction has turned out to be true as Jio and WhatsApp collaborate and start testing JioMart. The service is currently available in select areas of Maharashtra and is expected to roll out country-wide in the days to come.

Currently, JioMart is available in Thane, Navi-Mumbai and Kalyan. The company has created a WhatsApp number with which consumers living in the specified areas will be able to order groceries. It’s a Business profile. We tried using the WhatsApp number to order daily essentials from JioMart, here’s how it works.

Also Read: Reliance starts WhatApp-based online portal in locked-down India

How to order from JioMart

First of all, there’s no dedicated application or website to order from JioMart. Consumers will first need to send a WhatsApp message to +91 88500 08000. Following is the step-by-step process to use JioMart.

*First save +91 88500 08000 number on your smartphone.

*Open WhatsApp and select the contact.

*Send a message to the contact. Say “Hi”.

*An automated message will be sent to you with a link to order groceries from JioMart. The message notes: “Welcome to JioMart – WhatsApp Order booking Service. We are currently accepting orders only for selected localities in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. Orders placed by 5 pm every day are likely to be available for pick up at your nearest JioMart Kirana within 48 hours.”

*To order groceries just click on this link.

Also Read: Reliance-Facebook collaboration looks at new areas, JioMart all set for WhatsApp push

*It will take you to the JioMart site where you can select the daily essential items you want. But before that, you will need to enter some details such as name, address, phone number and more. And then click on Proceed.

There’s no dedicated application or website to order from JioMart (Image: JioMart) There’s no dedicated application or website to order from JioMart (Image: JioMart)

*Well not many items are available at the moment but some of the necessary ones are there such as atta, sooji, besan and so on. In the list, JioMart shows that it is selling products at a lower price when compared to other e-commerce sites.

*You can simply select the items and click on Place order option.

Also Read: What is JioMart?

*After the order has been placed you will again receive a WhatsApp message stating “Thank you for placing your order on JioMart WhatsApp Ordering System. Your order has been successfully placed.

JioMart order via WhatsApp: Pointers to keep in mind

*There’s no app or website available for JioMart for now. You will need to make the order via a link received on WhatsApp. The link works on both phone and PC.

*JioMart is currently accepting orders only for selected localities in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

*Jio notes that orders placed by 5PM every day are likely to be available for pick up at the nearest JioMart Kirana within 48 hours.

Also Read: Boost for small sellers, beyond chats on WhatsApp: What Facebook-Jio deal could mean for India

*Customer will receive a SMS once Kirana Partner is ready with the order.

*You will need to head to the Kirana store to pick up the order and make payment at the shop. No mention of home delivery yet.

*JioMart is a WhatsApp Business account as expected.

*The link sent by JioMart on WhatsApp expires in 30 min. So consumers will need to hurry to make the order. People taking more than 30min will need to generate a new link by sending a “Hi” on the phone number.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd