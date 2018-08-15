Reliance JioGigaFiber registrations open: How to register, prices for now and other details

Reliance Jio Gigafiber: The FTTH service registrations are now open, and here’s how one can register for the service. Reliance Jio Gigafiber: The FTTH service registrations are now open, and here’s how one can register for the service.

Reliance JioGigaFiber is the company’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband internet service for which registrations have officially opened today, August 15 on Independence Day. Keep in mind that right now Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber service is still a preview offer, and the actual service roll out will take place later.

Reports have pegged that the Jio fiber broadband service will only start post Diwali, which means around November. Here’s a look at the preview prices of the Reliance JioGigaFiber service and what it will offer to prospective customers:

Jio GigaFiber preview offer: Price, data offer

With the JioGigaFiber preview offer, customers get internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days, which is 3 months. The monthly data quota is 100GB and it comes with complimentary access to Jio’s premium apps. Since this is a preview offer, Jio is not charging any installation fees.

However, customers have to pay Rs 4500 as a security deposit for the GigaHub Home Gateway device, which will provide the internet service to the customer’s home. The deposit can be paid by Debit, Credit Card, Jio Money or Paytm.

What happens when you consume the 100GB of monthly data? Users can get a complimentary data top-up of 40 GB via MyJio App or through Jio.com. Again this is free of charge, and users do not have to pay anything extra.

For now, Reliance JioGigaFiber service will cost you Rs 4,500 for 90 days or three months, if you sign up for the preview offer.

Jio GigaFiber preview offer: How can one register for the service

Registrations will open today on gigafiber.jio.com.

Users can just go to this website and give their address, location. Choose whether this is your home address, work address, parent’s address, relative’s address or others.

Once you enter the address, Jio will ask for your name and mobile number. After that an OTP will come on your mobile number. One does not have to submit a Jio number.

Enter the OTP and hit submit. Jio will also ask if you are submitting details on behalf of RWA, the township where you live, etc, though that is optional.

Once again, keep in mind that this is a preview offer and there are some conditions for getting Jio GigaFiber in your home. Simply registering from your home does not ensure a preview connection. It appears that if more people from your neighbourhood show interest in the service, only then will Reliance Jio Gigafiber appear in the area.

Remember for the FTTH service, which ensures direct fiber service to the home, Jio will need approval of RWAs, building society’s etc, which can take time. Just registering does not ensure that the Jio Fiber will come to your house.

