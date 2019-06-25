Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch in Rs 600, Rs 1000 monthly plans: All you need to know

Reliance JioGigaFiber packs, launch, price: Reliance JioGigaFiber has created quite a hype even before its official launch. The service is currently in pilot-testing in select cities, but the price of the broadband-TV-landline combo service from Jio has been allegedly leaked that could make it far cheaper than its competition.

As per the leak, JioGigaFiber will offer speeds of 50Mbps and it will be available for a monthly cost of Rs 600. Earlier reports have also claimed that Jio has reduced the price of the security deposit to Rs 2500 from the earlier price of Rs 4500. The 100Mbps plan is expected to cost Rs 1,000 per month. Still these are not official figures and more details are expected at the company’s AGM, which takes place in July.

JioGigaFiber 50Mbps and 100Mbps preview offers

JioGigaFiber has been working under the preview offer to give 100Mbps speeds with a monthly data quota of 100GB and complimentary access Jio apps. Users in New Delhi and Mumbai paid a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 to avail the preview offer with 100Mbps speeds that was launched in August last year. This preview offer has yet to start the voice and TV services. The company is reportedly expected to start the service in July.

However, the company rolled out a new package for the JioGigaFiber with a lower security deposit of Rs 2,500, but with lower speeds of 50Mbps instead of 100Mbps. Also, it was reported that the router bundled with the new plan supports single band unlike the dual-band connectivity of the previous plan. Users on Twitter claimed that the new plan also includes voice services as well.

Reliance JioGigaFiber price

Earlier, Mint reported citing its sources that Reliance Jio will offer JioGigaFiber package at Rs 600 per month, which will combine the broadband service with landline service and television service. At that time, there was only one plan in existence that offered speeds of 100Mbps so it was speculated that the price is for this plan only.

However, the new leak suggests that the Rs 600 per month plan is for the new 50Mbps plan and the 100Mbps plan will be available for a monthly price of Rs 1,000. Both these plan offer 100GB data limit. Once the data is consumed, users can perform a data top-up of 40GB via the MyJio app or through Jio.com.