Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer: Here’s how that free LED 4K TV offer works

Jio Fiber service is here, and those who opt for its annual plans – which the company likes to call JioForever plans – will get an HD or 4K UHD TV, and a 4K set-up box for free. As part of Jio Welcome offer, Jio is offering users an option to choose JioForver plans across multiple tiers and various price points. All these p

We have detailed JioForever plans below, so that it is easier to choose a welcome offer from various price points.

JioForever Annual Plan: Gold

Under the Gold plan, Jio Fiber users will get 250Mbps of speed, 12,000 GB of total data, Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000, Jio 4K Set Top Box worth Rs 6,400, unlimited voice and data and subscription to OTT apps. This plan also includes a 24-inch HD TV which is priced Rs 12,990. To get the gold plan, users have to pay Rs 31,176 for two years, in addition to Rs 1,299 a month.

JioForever Annual Plan: Diamond plan

Next up is the Diamond plan. Under this plan, Jio Fiber users will get 500Mbps of speed, 15,000 GB of total data, Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000, Jio 4K Set Top Box worth Rs 6,400, unlimited voice and data and subscription to OTT apps. Like the Gold plan, users also get a 24-inch HD TV which is priced Rs 12,990. If you are keen on to opt for the Diamond plan, then get ready to shell out Rs 29,998 annually, plus Rs 2,499 a month.

JioForever Annual Plan: Platinum plan

There is also the Platinum JioForever annual plan. Under this plan, Jio Fiber users will get 1Gbps of speed, 30,000 GB of total data, Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000, Jio 4K Set Top Box worth Rs 6,400, unlimited voice and data and subscription to OTT apps. The plan includes a 32-inch HD TV which is priced at Rs 22,990. JioFiber users need to shell out Rs 47,988 annually, in addition to Rs 3,999 a month.

JioForever Annual Plan: Titanium plan

The top-tier Titanium plan comes with 1GBps of speed, 60,000 GB of total data, Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000, Jio 4K Set Top Box worth Rs 6,400, unlimited voice and data and subscription to OTT apps. This includes a larger 43-inch UHD TV, which usually cost Rs 44,990. To get the Titanium plan, Jio Fiber users need to pay Rs 101,988 annually, in addition to Rs 8,499 a month.