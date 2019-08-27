Reliance JioFiber to start at Rs 700 for 100Mbps: Comparison with Airtel, Tata Sky, ACT Fibernet

Reliance Jio will soon roll out its JioFiber broadband service from September 5, which is when the company will also reveal plan prices as well. But what we know as of now is that the cheapest plan by Reliance Jio will start at Rs 700 per month with a minimum of 100Mbps speeds. Let us take a look at what rivals like Airtel, Tata Sky, and ACT Fibernet offer at this price or what are their most affordable plans in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.

Reliance JioFiber plans start at Rs 700 with 100Mbps speeds

With Reliance JioFiber, the most affordable monthly plan will be of Rs 700 and minimum speeds 100 Mbps. The plan prices will go up to Rs 10,000 and maximum speeds offered will be 1Gbps. As of now, registrations for Jio GigaFiber are open on the company’s website, though commercial rollout will only begin from September 5.

Reliance Jio has a ‘Welcome offer’ under which it will give an HD or 4K LED TV as well as 4K set-top box for free with their JioFiber connection to those who opt for the annual plans or the ‘Jio Forever plans.’

Tata Sky broadband plans start at Rs 999 with 25Mbps speeds

Tata Sky broadband plans start at Rs 590 per month in some circles, while it is Rs 999 in other circles. The Rs 999 plan is mostly for bigger cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and it offers unlimited downloads and uploads at a maximum speed of 25 Mbps. More benefits include a free router, data rollover, and safe custody.

At Rs 590, Tata Sky broadband can avail 16 Mbps speed along with a free router and data rollover services. Tata Sky’s Rs 700 plan offers data at 25 Mbps speeds. For those who want 100 Mbps speeds, the most affordable plan starts at Rs 1,300 per month.

Airtel V-Fiber broadband plans start at Rs 699 with 40Mbps speeds

Airtel’s V-Fiber broadband plans start at different prices in different circles. For instance, in Delhi, the basic plan is of Rs 899 with unlimited local and STD calls as well as 150GB broadband data at up to 40Mbps speeds. It is the same in Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad circles.

In Mumbai, the plans start at Rs 699, offering 40GB data at up to 40Mbps speeds as well as unlimited calls. For Bengaluru, it is Rs 799 a month and the benefits include 50Gb data at up to 40Mbps speeds, and unlimited calls. In Hyderabad circle, the most affordable plan is of Rs 700, which offers up to 40Mbps speeds, 150GB data in addition to unlimited local and STD calls. There are additional benefits of bonus data and data roll over as well.

ACT Fibernet broadband plans start at Rs 749 with 100Mbps speeds

In Delhi, ACT has a Silver Promo plan for Rs 749 per month, which offers 500GB data at 100Mbps speeds. In Ahmedabad, the same plan is called ACT Advantage priced at Rs 749 and bundles the same benefits. In Bengaluru, the basic plan is more expensive at Rs 1159 per month and it offers 400GB data. The speeds will be 100Mbps. The plans start at Rs 1050 in Hyderabad. It bundles 750GB data at 100Mbps speeds. The most affordable plans vary with circles.