JioFiber plans revealed: Free voice calls, 4K TV offer, installation charges

Reliance Jio has finally unveiled plan prices for its fiber-based broadband service JioFiber. There are six plans, which start from a price of Rs 699 per month and speeds of 100Mbps and go up to Rs 8,499 per month for 1Gbps speeds. All Jiofiber plans include benefits such as free voice calling anywhere in India, TV video calling/conference, zero-latency gaming, home networking, and smartphone security powered by Norton for up to five devices.

Advertising

Reliance Jio is bundling the router and 4K set-top box free with its annual plans, though users will need to make a one-time payment of Rs 2,500, where Rs 1,500 is a security deposit and Rs 1,000 is non-refundable installation charges. Free HD or 4K TV is being offered as well with select plans. We take a look at everything that comes free or bundled with JioFiber plans and what you will need to pay for:

JioFiber plan details:

A total of six plans have been launched for JioFiber out of which four are JioForever annual packs. These include Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium packs.

• JioFiber Bronze pack will cost Rs 699 per month and it offers 100GB of high-speed data with speeds of up to 100Mbps. It also includes 50GB additional high-speed data.

Advertising

• JioFiber Silver pack is priced at Rs 849 per month with 200GB of data at 100Mbps speeds. The extra data offered with this pack is 200GB.

JioForever Annual Plans

• JioFiber Gold pack is priced at Rs 1,299 per month. It offers 500GB of data with speeds up to 250Mbps and unlimited data post this usage with 1Mbps speeds. Users also get 250GB of additional data with the pack.

• JioFiber Diamond pack will cost Rs 2,499 per month. It comes with 1250GB of with speeds of up to 500Mbps and 250GB of additional data.

• JioFiber Platinum pack cost Rs 3,999 per month. The benefits included are 2500GB at speeds of up to 1Gbps. No additional data is bundled in this plan.

• JioFiber Titanium pack is priced at Rs 8,499 per month and it offers 5000GB of data with speeds of up to 1Gbps.

JioFiber free benefits: Voice calls, TV video calling, and more

Several benefits are included in all JioFiber plans such as free voice calls, TV video calling, home networking, etc. The free services bundled are:

• Free voice calling anywhere in India.

• TV video calling/conference.

• Zero-latency gaming.

• Home networking with content sharing at home and outside.

• Smartphone security powered by Norton for up to five devices.

• JioForever plan users will also get access to free OTT subscription.

• Those who subscriber to Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans can get free access to VR experience on a VR headset. Also bundled is access to premium content like first day-first show movies and special sports content.

JioFiber free: What about installation charges?

The Jio Home Gateway device worth Rs 5,000 and Jio 4K set-top-box worth Rs 6,400 are free for all JioForever annual plan subscribers. However, all JioFiber users will need to pay Rs 1,500 as refundable security deposit and Rs 1,000 as installation charges.

JioFiber free HD or 4K UHD TV offer

As a part of Welcome offer, Jio is giving an HD or 4K UHD TV for free with select plans.

• Users who subscribe to the Titanium plan will get a 43-inch 4K TV of Rs 44,990. The annual cost of JioFiber Titanium plan adds up to Rs 1,01,988, plus GST is extra. However, the company has not specified the brand for the TV.

• JioFiber Gold plan users will get a 24-inch HD TV free. Users will need to pay an annual fee of Rs 31,176.

• Diamond plan subscribers of JioFiber will get a 24-inch HD TV, which is priced Rs 12,990. For this plan, users will need to shell out Rs 29,998 annually.

Advertising

• JioFiber Platinum plan includes a 32-inch HD TV which is priced at Rs 22,990. JioFiber users need to shell out Rs 47,988 annually.