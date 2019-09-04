Reliance JioFiber plan prices to be revealed tomorrow: Here’s what we know so far

Reliance JioFiber services will be unveiled commercially on September 5, which is tomorrow. The FTTH high-speed broadband was announced by the company at its last year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), following which a preview offer was rolled out in select cities on trial basis. On September 5, Jio is expected to make official the plan prices for JioFiber and also roll out the service commercially. Ahead of the official announcement, we take a look at everything we know about JioFiber so far:

JioFiber plan prices start at Rs 700 per month

Reliance Jio has said that the JioFiber plan prices will range from Rs 700 per month to Rs 10,000 per month. As for speeds, the minimum that will be 100Mbps and go up to 1Gbps for select plans. Apart from this, details are unclear at this point. As of now, those interested in getting a JioFiber connection can head to the company’s website to register for it.

Jio 4K set-top box to bundle DTH

JioFiber will also bundle DTH service via its 4K set-top box and free landline connection. Free access to popular OTT platforms such will also be included in some plans. In addition, Jio has acquired controlling stakes in Hathway, DEN, and GTPL to offer Direct-to-Home (DTH) services as well. It remains to be seen whether the DTH billing will be done separately.

Expect Jio to also reveal the price of its 4K set-top box on September 5. More features that were showcased for the device include group video calling on television sets, access to Jio’s suite of apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn, etc, online gaming, and more.

Jio Home Phone service

JioFiber service will also bundle Jio Home Phone service with free voice calls to all the mobile and landline connections. Jio also announced its Postpaid Plus service for the JioFiber customers with seamless data and voice connectivity across all the devices of users along with family data plans with data sharing. However, the landline handset will need to be bought separately.

JioFiber Welcome offer of free HD or 4K LED TV

As part of the JioFiber Welcome offer, users who opt for JioFiber annual plans, which the company is calling ‘Jio Forever’ plans will get a free HD or 4K LED TV. Jio will also give away 4K set-top-box for free as well.