Reliance JioFiber rollout on Sept 5: Free LED TV, Welcome offer, speeds and more

Last year, Reliance Jio started the trial of JioFiber with preview offers and it formally announced the FTTH service this year at the 42nd Annual General Meeting. Reliance JioFiber will go live commercially from September 5, 2019, when the plans for the service will be unveiled at jio.com and My Jio app. However, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani informed about the minimum and maximum plan costs and speeds along with additional benefits that come with the service.

Advertising

Jio claims that it has received over 15 million registrations from nearly 1,600 towns. It also says that during the trial runs, the average data consumption per connection was more than 100 GB per month with the usage increasing with each passing day.

Once the service is commercially launched, it will compete against the likes of ACT Fibernet, BSNL Bharat Fiber, Airtel V-Fiber and others. Here’s everything you need to know about JioFiber broadband service.

*JioFiber tariff plans will start at Rs 700 per month and go all the way up to Rs 10,000 per month.

Advertising

*The speeds on JioFiber plans start from a minimum of 100Mbps and the maximum speed offered is 1Gbps.

*Some JioFiber plans will come bundled with free subscription to some premium OTT (over the top) video streaming applications.

*Premium JioFiber customers will also have access to Jio’s First-Day-First-Show offer, which will let users watch new movies on the same day they are released in theatres. The service will be launched in the middle of 2020.

*Customers will be able to access to local cable TV via JioFiber’s set-top-box. For this purpose, RIL acquired controlling stakes in three leading Cable MSOs (Multiple System Operators) — Hathway, DEN, and GTPL — who have direct relationships with over 30,000 local cable operators (LCOs).

*Jio also announced Jio Postpaid Plus service for the JioFiber customers with seamless data and voice connectivity across all the devices of users along with family data plans with data sharing.

Also read | Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber

*Jio Home Phone with the JioFiber will offer free voice calls to all the mobile and landline connections in India.

*Jio also announced its JioFiber ‘Welcome Offer’ where users opting for annual plans or ‘Jio-Forever plans’ will get a free an HD or 4K LED TV and 4K set-top-box for free.