Reliance JioFiber launch on Sept 5: How to register, plan prices, free 4K TV offer, other details

Reliance JioFiber will roll out commercially next week on September 5, which is when the company will also reveal details on specific plans. As of now, interested users can head to Reliance Jio’s website to register for the high-speed FTTH broadband service. Jio has also listed a launch offer where it is giving away HD or 4K LED TV and 4K set-top-box for free to users opting for annual plans.

Though the details of JioFiber plans and prices are unclear at this point, a Times of India Tech-Gadgets report suggests that the service will be free for two months for users who registered for the preview offer. As for speeds, Jio has said will range from 100Mbps to 1GBps for the most expensive monthly plan of Rs 10,000. Ahead of the official rollout of JioFiber on September 5, we take a look at everything to know:

Reliance JioFiber plans and prices

JioFiber tariff plans will start at Rs 700 per month wit minimum speeds of 100Mbps. The most expensive monthly plan will be of Rs 10,000 and the maximum speed offered is 1Gbps. Jio will also bundle free subscription of premium OTT (over the top) video streaming services, though we will need to wait till commercial launch to know more.

However, according to a report, the refundable security deposit fee for new customers who register for JioFiber will be Rs 1,500 after the commercial launch of the service. Further, the installation charges will be Rs 1,000, which means new subscribers will need to pay a total of Rs 2,500 out of which Rs 1,500 will be refundable.

Reliance JioFiber: What will it offer?

In addition to high-speed Internet, JioFiber customers will also be able to access OTT platforms for free with some plans. There will also be access to local cable TV such as Hathway, DEN, GTPL, etc, thanks to JioFiber’s set-top-box.

Reliance Jio also announced its Postpaid Plus service, which offers data and voice connectivity across all devices of users. Family data plans with data sharing have been introduced as well. JioFiber along with Jio Home Phone will offer free voice calls to all the mobile and landline connections in India.

Reliance JioFiber: How to register

To register for JioFiber service, interested users will need to click on the JioFiber registration link on Jio’s website. Next, choose the location for which the JioGigaFiber connection is required and mention whether it is a home or work address.

A user will then be asked for details like their name, mobile number, email ID, following which an OTP will be sent to the mobile number. Enter the OTP for verifications to complete the registration. Once the user’s Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), townships, etc approves GigaFiber, it will be available for installation.

Reliance JioFiber: Welcome offer of free LED 4K TV

Reliance JioFiber users who opt for the company’s annual plans or ‘Jio forever’ plans will ger an HD or 4K LED TV for free with their JioFiber connection. There will be a free 4K set-top box as well. Details on what TV will be offered as part of the scheme remain unclear.

Reliance JioFiber: Free for two months?

Reliance JioFiber will be free for two months for users who opted for the preview offer, as per a report. The service is said to be free from two months, starting from September 5 and users can also claim their refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 at any point.

To give a perspective, JioFiber service was launched by the company last year under JioGigaFiber name. For those who enrolled for the preview offer, were asked for a refundable security deposit fee of Rs 4,500 for the router.