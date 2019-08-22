Reliance’s JioFiber service will begin its commercial roll out from September 5. The company will officially reveal prices for the JioFiber broadband plans on this date as well. JioFiber will include access to a free landline for customers with the company offering free voice calls to all mobile and landline connections in India.

Right now, the Jio GigaFiber service is available for commercial testing in select cities, and those who already have the connection can apply for a landline connection in the MyJio app. Here are the steps to follow for the JioFixedVoice landline, which will be available for free to all Jio broadband customers.

1 Open MyJioApp, go to JioGigafiber and tap on Recharge

When you open the MyJioApp, check for your JioGigafiber device connection. Just tap on recharge option for this device. Right now all plans are free, and there are reports that the JioFiber service remain free for two months when it first launches. But you should still tap on recharge for the JioGigaFiber connection. When you do a notification shows for the JioFixedVoice, which is the landline.

2 Click Proceed on Jio Fixed Voice notification

Click on proceed on this notification for activating JioFixedVoice. Jio will send an OTP to your registered mobile number, when you tap on the proceed option at the bottom.

3 Enter OTP, Jio landline is activated

After entering the OTP, accept the terms and conditions and proceed further. A message will flash saying that payment was successful, even though this was a free recharge. The recharge does not cost anything.

The JioFixedVoice landline number is already allotted to you. Jio will also send details via an SMS and email to your registered mobile number and id. The message states that the landline has been activated on your connection. The landline number is also mentioned in the message, details and the recharge transaction.

4: Setting up Jio landline or JioFixedVoice

Jio says the 10-digit JioFixedVoice number can be figured on up to six smartphones and a landline phone. To use on smartphones, you will need the JioCall app from the Play Store (for Android) or App Store (for iOS. To setup JioFixedVoice landline, you will have to connect the telephone to the JioFiber router.

5 Connect landline to JioFiber Router

According to the instructions sent by the company, users simply have to connect a landline phone to the RJ-11 port of their JioFiber router after activating the service. Once this is done, they will be able to make landline calls.

6 Voice and video calls on JioFixedVoice on smartphones

In order to use JioCall app for voice and video calls, users need to follow these steps. First, download the JioCall app from Play Store or App Store. Then click on “Grant Access and Allow All the Permissions.” Tap on SSID to register the device. Tap on ‘Yes’ if you want to use this app as default one for sending and receiving SMS. Tap on whitelist JioCall. Tap on allow to let the app always run in background in order to make calls.